Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Up to $83.20

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.20, but opened at $86.00. Trupanion shares last traded at $83.26, with a volume of 344 shares trading hands.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Get Trupanion alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -94.55 and a beta of 2.06.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $389,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $340,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,708 shares of company stock worth $2,829,750. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.