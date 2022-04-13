TrustSwap Price Hits $0.68 (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $66.36 million and approximately $343,641.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

