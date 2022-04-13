Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Gap Up to $24.79

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.79, but opened at $25.77. Turning Point Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 7,698 shares traded.

TPTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.18). On average, analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

