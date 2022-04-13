Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Raised to C$42.00 at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.33.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up C$1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.09. The firm has a market cap of C$7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$12.15 and a one year high of C$38.91.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$635.29 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.3799999 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

