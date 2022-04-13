Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $199.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after buying an additional 39,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 108,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

