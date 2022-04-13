Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $300.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ubiquiti benefits from healthy order trends with an increase in direct sales through its webstores and growth in sales to distributors. The company’s excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it beat challenges and maximize growth. Ubiquiti is committed to reducing operational costs with a self-sustaining mechanism for product support. It believes that investments in research and development, inventory and operations management will help expand its addressable market. However, supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic, including higher tariffs and shipping costs, are concerns. It is susceptible to macroeconomic challenges due to its diverse scale of operations. The price-competitive environment and dynamic market with rapidly evolving technologies are other risks.”

UI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Ubiquiti from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of UI opened at $285.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.11. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $225.14 and a 12 month high of $344.77.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $431.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.79 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,393,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

