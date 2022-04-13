UBS Group Increases Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $37.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at UBS Group from $31.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $31.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

