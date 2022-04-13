UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 9.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $21,102,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.50.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.31%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFPI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

