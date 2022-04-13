UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Sees Large Volume Increase

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 332,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,079,899 shares.The stock last traded at $19.54 and had previously closed at $19.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PATH. Mizuho cut their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Macquarie upgraded UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on UiPath from $72.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.01.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,533,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $225,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,017 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 136,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

