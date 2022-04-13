Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Cut by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,732 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after purchasing an additional 149,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after acquiring an additional 417,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $405.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $380.31 and a 200-day moving average of $383.43. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.77 and a 1-year high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

