Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Up 59,100.0% in March

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 59,100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,358,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Umbra Applied Technologies Group stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
