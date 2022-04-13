Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Up 59,100.0% in March

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 59,100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,358,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Umbra Applied Technologies Group stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

