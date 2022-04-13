Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.05. Unico American shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 614 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $15.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.02.

Unico American Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

