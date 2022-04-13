United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) Shares Gap Up to $42.73

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.73, but opened at $45.01. United Airlines shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 220,455 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About United Airlines (NYSE:UAL)
