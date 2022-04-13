UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.96.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $535.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.11. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $374.33 and a twelve month high of $548.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

