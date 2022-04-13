Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UHS. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.58.

NYSE UHS opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

