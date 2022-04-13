v.systems Achieves Market Cap of $30.31 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (VSYS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $30.31 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About v.systems
v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,470,391,461 coins and its circulating supply is 2,531,782,997 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.
v.systems Coin Trading
