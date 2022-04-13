Vai (VAI) Market Cap Hits $53.45 Million

Vai (VAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. Vai has a total market cap of $53.45 million and approximately $28,797.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002332 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00044486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.09 or 0.07577306 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,820.56 or 0.99908463 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.