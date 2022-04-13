Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given New €25.00 Price Target at Barclays

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €35.00 ($38.04) to €25.00 ($27.17) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VLEEY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($38.04) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valeo from €33.00 ($35.87) to €26.00 ($28.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valeo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Valeo has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

