Vallourec (EPA:VK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.45

Vallourec S.A. (EPA:VK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €8.45 ($9.18) and traded as high as €11.89 ($12.92). Vallourec shares last traded at €11.88 ($12.91), with a volume of 828,188 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average of €9.50 and a 200 day moving average of €8.45.
Vallourec Company Profile (EPA:VK)
