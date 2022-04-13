Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “
Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Valneva from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Valneva Company Profile (Get Rating)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
