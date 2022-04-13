Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 775.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

NYSE NLY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. 220,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,247,887. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

