Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,086,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,581,570. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88.

