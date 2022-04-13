Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Increased by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.8% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,086,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,581,570. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.