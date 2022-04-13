Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,799,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $171.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.92 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

