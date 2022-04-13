Vanilla Network Price Hits $3.76 on Top Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $3.76 or 0.00009438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $2,615.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.85 or 0.07559100 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,959.29 or 1.00355884 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.