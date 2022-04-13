Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Stock Price Down 5%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.50. 11,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 757,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Velo3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

