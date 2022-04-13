Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veolia Environnement from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $29.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. Veolia Environnement has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.