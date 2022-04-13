Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) dropped 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.27. Approximately 31,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,522,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

VET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.