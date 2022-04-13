Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VET. Desjardins lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

VET stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.63. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,252,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 256,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth $821,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 12.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,537 shares during the period. 23.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

