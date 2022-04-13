Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s previous close.
VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.95.
NASDAQ VRTX opened at $281.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $284.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.22.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,834 shares of company stock worth $8,388,862. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,259,000 after purchasing an additional 325,944 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,302 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
