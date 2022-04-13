Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s previous close.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.95.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $281.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $284.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,834 shares of company stock worth $8,388,862. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,259,000 after purchasing an additional 325,944 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,302 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

