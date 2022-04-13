Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VERU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Veru by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Veru by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERU opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.30 million, a P/E ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 0.49. Veru has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $14.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

