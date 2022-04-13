VerusCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $75.13 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $75.13 million and $100,274.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,795,429 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

