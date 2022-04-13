Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Trading Down 3.2%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 74,267 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 40,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

