Victoria (LON:VCP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,280 ($16.68) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON VCP opened at GBX 750 ($9.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £876.40 million and a P/E ratio of 254.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 819.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 985.56. Victoria has a 1 year low of GBX 640 ($8.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,220 ($15.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

