Victoria (LON:VCP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,280 ($16.68) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON VCP opened at GBX 750 ($9.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £876.40 million and a P/E ratio of 254.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 819.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 985.56. Victoria has a 1 year low of GBX 640 ($8.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,220 ($15.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
