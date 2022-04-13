VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIZ opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $29.58 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

