VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Down 70.7% in March

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the March 15th total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $72.09 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $62.72 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDC. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 173,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 142.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

