VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Down 70.7% in March

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the March 15th total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $72.09 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $62.72 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.73.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.