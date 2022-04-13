Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.23

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.23 and last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VTXPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.02) to GBX 1,750 ($22.80) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victrex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,530.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

