Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €113.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been given a €113.00 ($122.83) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.30% from the company’s previous close.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($134.78) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($132.61) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($114.13) price objective on Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($123.91) price target on Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on Vinci in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €112.94 ($122.77).

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €90.91 ($98.82) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €92.53. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($75.59) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($96.52).

VINCI SA engages in the construction business in France. It operates through Concessions, Energy, and Construction segments. The Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; 45 airports worldwide; 3,800 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

