Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:VIRX traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,370. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $138.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $40,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $58,458. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,368,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $745,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

