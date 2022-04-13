Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VIRT. StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of -0.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 38.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,799,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,358,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,970,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,528,000 after acquiring an additional 152,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

