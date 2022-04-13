Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Raised to $37.50

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VIRT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 38.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,178 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,552,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,799,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $24,903,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $10,437,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.