Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.57

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 750444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.20%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

