Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.57

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 750444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile (NYSE:VSH)
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.