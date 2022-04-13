Vitae (VITAE) Price Hits $0.35

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Vitae coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $6.84 million and $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000197 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,136.68 or 0.99504002 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

