Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 147 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.92) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($2.02) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.95) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 171.21 ($2.23).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 130.86 ($1.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.79. The company has a market cap of £37.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -261.32. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.