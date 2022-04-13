Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Lowered to GBX 147 at UBS Group

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from GBX 157 ($2.05) to GBX 147 ($1.92) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($2.02) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.53.

VOD stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $20.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

