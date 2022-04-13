Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VLPNY. Erste Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Voestalpine from €42.00 ($45.65) to €41.50 ($45.11) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €32.00 ($34.78) to €30.50 ($33.15) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voestalpine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.77.

VLPNY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 827. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Voestalpine has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $9.61.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

