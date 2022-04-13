Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 225 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B – Get Rating) has been given a SEK 225 price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOLV.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 215 target price on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 target price on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 205 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 220.29.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

