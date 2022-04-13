Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atlantic Securities

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.73% from the stock’s previous close.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

