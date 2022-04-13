Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.50

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 65200298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.