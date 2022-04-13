Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.50

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 65200298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.
WBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.
