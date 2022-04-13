Warpaint London’s (W7L) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of W7L stock opened at GBX 139.50 ($1.82) on Tuesday. Warpaint London has a 12 month low of GBX 93 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 240 ($3.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company has a market cap of £107.07 million and a PE ratio of 282.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 151.76.

In other Warpaint London news, insider Keith Sadler acquired 3,629 shares of Warpaint London stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £4,790.28 ($6,242.22).

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

